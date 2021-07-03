What American citizens are experiencing is a legendary tale — a tale hundreds of years in the making. This tale has had multiple books and films made of it, with some variations, but all had the same premise. As a child I believed this fable to be more make-believe than the truth.
Last week the curtain was opened a little further, revealing more truth. Those who have enough income may hire a money manager. In true American fashion, these accountants do their best to save or invest their employers' money.
These managers have lobbied our tax system to have loopholes they can jump through so their bosses pay less tax. Meanwhile, most of Americans make under a six-figure income, and are fined for paying late.
This proves Robin Hood was a real person to me. I have never been a person to accept the phrase, "That's the way it is." That attitude is for sheep, not free men and women.
If we all paid our share of taxes with no loopholes, our country would have a surplus budget right away. Please become a thorn in the butt of our elected officials. Tell them to make our tax system our tax system, not just the 1% of our population.
Isn't that why we put them in office? To do what we want them to do. I'm really tired of the "all for me" attitude.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria