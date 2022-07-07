Americans are living in a tumultuous version of our country, with surprises coming from the courts each day. No one can tell what will be next.
Authoritarian movements always tell us what they will do. We must listen when they describe their war on individual rights and American democracy. After successfully enshrining guns and overturning reproductive rights, they are targeting contraception, LGBTQ+ identity, relationships and marriage; voting rights, school funding and free and fair elections. Recent weeks show us that what they can’t win in Congress, they will take through the Supreme Court.
Despite claiming to be the party of small government, Republicans and their funders seek to impose a framework of authoritarian power in which governments exercise profound control over our lives. These actions not only shatter American norms, they also set a dangerous precedent.
Our choices are to do nothing or to resist. We must stop reactionary ideology and theology from destroying our country through a slow-motion dissolution of rights and freedoms. Democracy is on the ballot this year. Your vote will determine the survival or end of that ideal.
It is time for each us to become pro-democracy activists. Please join and support pro-democracy groups and campaigns for candidates who share your values. Join get-out-the-vote campaigns hosted by PostcardsToVoters.org and Indivisible.org
If we don’t save our democracy, who will? Who will speak for each of us if we remain silent?