I guess we all need a word of encouragement from time to time. I know as a young person starting in sales, an older friend said, "Jim you're going to be a good salesperson." That made a big difference in my life.
Our words to others can either lift or lower their spirits. We all have the power by our words to plant seeds in the minds of others that will germinate and bear positive fruit in their lives. So before you speak, listen and think "will my words be worthy to be heard?"
Four things do not come back: The spoken word, the spent arrow, time past and neglected opportunities. May the words of my mouth be acceptable in thy sight O Lord, my strength and redeemer.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
