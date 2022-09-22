Keep your eye on the prize! Twenty-one years ago, Americans came together after the Sept. 11 tragedy, recently commemorated for all those lost. It constituted a foreign attack on our country and our democracy.
I remember that day vividly, exactly where I was. America was not divided into red, blue or purple states, we were united as Americans. That foreign terrorist attack was shockingly sad for all of us. Today we are fighting against something more insidious, domestic terrorist attacks trying to divide our country. True patriots serve the good of the whole, uniting not dividing (Google attributes of fascism).
Our country is unique with a mix of people from many countries: different colors, backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures and talents, and it is this diversity that adds strength to our democracy. Many threads woven for a strong, multihued beautiful cloth.
Take this time to study the values of those asking for your votes in November; knowledge is power. Are their values in line with education and safety for our children, affordable health care, effective measures to reduce global warming and immigration reform? Who are they getting support and money from? Follow the money.
Most important, register to vote now, make your views known by voting. Vote. The prize is our democracy!