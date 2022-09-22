Keep your eye on the prize! Twenty-one years ago, Americans came together after the Sept. 11 tragedy, recently commemorated for all those lost. It constituted a foreign attack on our country and our democracy.

I remember that day vividly, exactly where I was. America was not divided into red, blue or purple states, we were united as Americans. That foreign terrorist attack was shockingly sad for all of us. Today we are fighting against something more insidious, domestic terrorist attacks trying to divide our country. True patriots serve the good of the whole, uniting not dividing (Google attributes of fascism).

