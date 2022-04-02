Owning a home in Gearhart since 1992 has never been dull. An honest debate on town issues is always invigorating. But the battle over a new fire and police station is downright gnarly.
The proposed $14.5 million price tag has poison tongues wagging. To find clarity on what my tax increase would be, I looked at my home’s assessed value and had an awakening.
Gearhart's assessed property values are especially, thankfully, low. For the first three years of the bond, I would pay about 93 cents a day extra in tax and, as the water bonds are paid off, the price tag drops to less than a quarter and dime a day. Money well spent.
It's critically important to challenge the twisted facts and focus on the real fiscal bottom line: Saving lives. Those precious lives of our family, friends and naysayers alike.
Our awesome paid staff and volunteer first responders know they may be risking their life each time a call comes in. But they are there for us. We need to be there for them.
Yes the tsunami threat is real — it scares the bejesus out of me — yet personal disasters like a chimney fire, highway crash and heart attack are possible every single day. A vote "no" won’t make these go away.
Gearhart is growing, and so will the calls. A vote "yes" for Measure 4-213 replaces an outdated crumbling firehouse, provides the tools, training and higher ground facility our town needs. Come together. Vote "yes!"