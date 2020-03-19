Hoorah for Gov. Kate Brown for having the integrity to do the right thing on greenhouse gas emissions ("Brown issues executive order on climate change," The Astorian, March 10).
She makes me feel like driving a big truck to Salem and honking the horn all day. But that would be childish, wouldn't it.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
