One of the more disturbing things I have witnessed in Astoria, particularly on Marine Drive at night, are people walking across the roadway without even checking for oncoming traffic, or bothering to use a crosswalk.
I realize that these people are asserting their rights as pedestrians, and that it is the obligation of the operator of an automobile to yield to them — but it sure seems like a big gamble they are taking with their lives under less than optimal visual conditions, not to speak of the consequences for a driver who may not see the jaywalker until the last moment.
And now we have Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs penning a letter to our governor arguing against vaccine mandates because some people have “vaccine hesitancy” and they shouldn’t have to choose between their jobs and their personal freedoms.
I have two friends whose jobs involve frequent contact with the public, who have been vaccinated, and because of some peoples’ “hesitancy,” the virus that put us all through the wringer last year has evolved into a more dangerous variant, and in this less than optimal public health environment — infected them.
As individuals in a society, we are like islands whose shores are washed by a common body of water; individual rights and freedoms come with the responsibility to respect those rights and freedoms of others — in this case the freedom to not be infected with a virus, and the right to live.