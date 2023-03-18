The Astorian recently published stories regarding timber harvests versus species protection and the economic impact this exchange will potentially have on our local economies. Another news story told about how the commercial and recreational ocean salmon fishery is being shut down from Cape Falcon south in the hope dwindling salmon stocks will recover.
Credible scientific studies estimate that as much as 40% of animal species and 34% of plant species in the U.S. are currently at risk of extinction, while 40% of ecosystems are facing collapse. Multiple studies are predicting the collapse of many of the world’s fisheries, not just salmon, within the next two to three decades if current fishing practices aren’t changed.
The signs are all around us. Our house is literally, not just figuratively, on fire and it's no longer just a matter of opinion, it's science. Yet, some prefer to let our house burn because giving a damn about the environment will have a negative impact on their pocketbooks. When will these people learn that if we destroy our environment, their money will become less than useless, and our children and our children's children will suffer for their shortsightedness?
There is a valid, ancient belief that all actions we, as humans, take should always be with the thought and intention of creating a sustainable world seven generations into the future. Unfortunately, some value money in their wallets today far more than leaving our grandchildren, let alone future generations, a sustainable and habitable environment.