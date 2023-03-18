The Astorian recently published stories regarding timber harvests versus species protection and the economic impact this exchange will potentially have on our local economies. Another news story told about how the commercial and recreational ocean salmon fishery is being shut down from Cape Falcon south in the hope dwindling salmon stocks will recover.

Credible scientific studies estimate that as much as 40% of animal species and 34% of plant species in the U.S. are currently at risk of extinction, while 40% of ecosystems are facing collapse. Multiple studies are predicting the collapse of many of the world’s fisheries, not just salmon, within the next two to three decades if current fishing practices aren’t changed.

Tags