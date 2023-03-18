In February, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced its draft habitat conservation plan for state forests would result in a roughly 35% reduction in harvests beginning next year — a reduction that would likely last for the next 70 years. On March 7, I traveled to Corvallis to tell the Board of Forestry just how bad this habitat conservation plan would be for me, my family and our business.

Kottre Tree Farms consists of my father, uncle, me, my brother, a cousin and 20 others who move wood from the forest to local sawmills. Our annual payroll exceeds $1.4 million and we provide paid sick leave, vacation and full health benefits.

