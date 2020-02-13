Ah. Yes. Yet another hilarious cartoon. And a bunch of misinformed letters to boot.
Just to clear the air from the stink of a partisan hissy fit: There was no crime. These people knew impeachment would fail in the Senate. It was the idea of a bunch of disgruntled Democrats seeking to gain some advantage in the next election. The Democrats' impeachment is a sad sham.
Think what you want about President Donald Trump. He is out there. He says what he thinks. He does what he says. He does not hide.
Advice to those who are so outraged: Get over it. Move on. Find a candidate to defeat him, if you can. Maybe the socialist. Free everything for everybody.
Like President Barack Obama once said, "put on your big boy pants." Don't whine, vote.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
