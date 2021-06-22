I read Steve Forrester’s column from June 1, with the premise that it’s “a curse to live in an era you do not understand.” Forrester referenced, in one particular paragraph, then-Gov. John Kitzhaber’s “needless, scientifically baseless and boneheaded attack on gillnet fishermen.”
The paragraph ends asserting Gov. Kate Brown’s lack of desire to do anything to undo this policy, which clearly has not worked. This portion of the column caused me to think about another bill from this session, Senate Bill 59, which just passed both chambers in Salem and was signed into law by the governor.
SB 59 simply eliminated the sunset on the Columbia River Fisheries Endorsement Fund. Sport fishers’ proceeds went to a variety of different programs directly related to salmon at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
However, the bill was amended to include a provision which ties the hands of ODFW commissioners’ authority to make fish allocation changes on the Columbia River, potentially helping our local community.
The bill says if the commission makes changes which may positively impact the commercial fishing fleet, the Columbia River Fisheries Endorsement Fund goes away, and the $2 million fee generated. ODFW should align itself to the science-based changes made in Washington state.
The sport commercial industry controversy is nothing new. Policies need to be changed. Gov. Brown should lead that change, instead of urban politicians setting policy to the detriment of rural Oregon. This policy harms jobs and consumers. Things need to change.
TODD OLSEN
Astoria