Winston Churchill once observed that, "You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all the other possibilities."

My mind turned to that as I read of the Citizens for Astoria Oregon's campaign to develop Heritage Square. After Safeway moved out of its Duane Street location more than 20 years ago, and the rains turned it into a hole in the ground, the site was considered for a parking lot, a relocated library, then for workforce housing, three ideas that flopped.

Tags