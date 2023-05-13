Winston Churchill once observed that, "You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all the other possibilities."
My mind turned to that as I read of the Citizens for Astoria Oregon's campaign to develop Heritage Square. After Safeway moved out of its Duane Street location more than 20 years ago, and the rains turned it into a hole in the ground, the site was considered for a parking lot, a relocated library, then for workforce housing, three ideas that flopped.
This citizens' group recognizes that we deserve a genuine community gathering place, something that should have been accomplished many years ago in a city with this history, and I applaud their effort. Their call for the City Council to join in the project should be answered in the affirmative.
As a councilor noted in the news story, it could cost millions to improve the block, but somehow funding is found for things that matter, so they should roll up their sleeves and accomplish something that makes a difference in this city, and will for generations. They may even find their names on the dedication plaque.
Two points in closing: Some of the more affluent Astorians should pledge their support. And, those planning the development should consider a police satellite station, something that, as police logs testify, is already needed.
I thank the Citizens for Astoria Oregon and wish them well, for it seems that only through them will the right thing be done.