Some things to ponder during these days, as one stays home staying healthy:
Why are the staunchest advocates for continuing the shutdown of the nation's economy the ones still cashing paychecks?
Why do radio public service announcements keep telling listeners basic health techniques most people learned in kindergarten?
Why does pizza delivered from the local parlor taste so much better during a crisis?
Was it a sly move for President Donald Trump to claim to be in charge of the country, knowing many governors would disagree, and be forced to go to work just to prove him wrong?
Given that the buses and the subways in New York City are major causes of the spread of COVID-19, is mass transit really an option in the new normal era?
With the rules and regulations associated with transportation of the nation's children, what will public school buses look like in order to comply with newly to-be-developed social distancing statutes?
Should anyone be forced to go to work in the flu season ever again?
Why did the speaker of the House of Representatives, the person second in line for the presidency, during this worldwide pandemic of epic proportions, find it necessary to go on a late night comedy show and show off her $24,000 refrigerator/freezer filled with $13-a-pint ice cream?
Were the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' $25 million, Harvard’s $8 million and the Los Angeles Lakers' $4.6 million in federal aid really necessary?
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens
