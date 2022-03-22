Gearhart is not as divisive as you might think. Most of us who live in Gearhart agree that our volunteer firefighters are an amazing asset to our community. We also agree that our current fire station is old, inadequate and literally crumbling down, and that we need a new station.
We all agree that if the fire station bond passes, our taxes will go up. Well, yes they will. So there, most of us agree on something. So, this is good.
The issue that causes a division among us is the construction of a new fire station and the cost of such a structure. Our mayor, Paulina Cockrum, recently asked the question, "If not now, when?"
If we wait another year, five years or more, the price of a new station will only go up, and our taxes will only increase. Meanwhile, our firefighters will still be in an inadequate, cramped facility that is literally disintegrating around them. So, this is not good.
As an aside, I know that a new station is being called a "resiliency station," as it would also house our police department, but, hey, I live in Gearhart and, to me, it will always be a fire station. Maybe I will change my mind. Maybe not.
Our community needs a new station, whatever it's called. I encourage the passing of our bond, for the good of Gearhart. If not now, when?