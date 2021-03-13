What if I were to get a building material package, and wanted to pay cash for it, but no invoice came?
And then they asked me for $15,000, and I expected $12,000, after I asked and asked for them to give me a receipt and count the materials. Do you think they would be right there to check it out? You bet, I know them, and they are honest people.
What if they balked and wouldn't check? What would you think? If I worked for that company, I would work that out or quit my job. They made me look dishonest, too.
Let's get our voting right: Legal people, same day, and on paper.
CHUCK BERGERSON
Warrenton