Have you been concerned about the recent Open Oregon marches in Salem? During this election season, it is vital to realize that the same dark money sources, corporate interests and anti-science/anti-fact propagandists lurking behind the Open Oregon protests are also the invisible backers of the #TimberUnity movement.
If you are appalled at people who use the language of personal freedom and patriotism to push for a premature lifting of COVID-19 precautions; if you believe that there are times when life, health and the common good must take priority over corporate greed; if you value truth and mutual care in the society we create for ourselves and our loved ones, please connect the dots and see the danger that #TimberUnity poses for Oregon.
The forces of extremism operate more slowly than this virus, but they are just as deadly to our common life.
I urge you to check each candidate's statement in your voters' pamphlet, and only cast your vote for candidates who truly represent our best interests.
DEBRA LIVINGSTON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.