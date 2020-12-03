After spending my Thanksgiving home, in Astoria, this year, I texted my family the following message:
"This Christmas I will be celebrating from Astoria. Now, there are four weekends until Christmas. Each week I will be sending a theme package to each household. Enjoy, send pictures, and let's be safe.
"Themes: Nov. 28, "Food, or is it?" (footnote: Gulley's Butcher Shop had strange jerkies); Dec. 5, "Play or Stress" (footnote: Purple Cow Toys fit the bill); Dec. 12, "Laugh!" (to be determined); and Dec. 19, "Santa's choice, naughty or nice?" (to be determined).
"Don't be looking for Amazon packages, etc. All shopping will be done locally. Our wonderful downtown needs support more than ever."
My first packages went out Saturday. Maybe this idea could work for you. Thinking positive, and thinking safe.
JO LUMPKIN-BROWN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.