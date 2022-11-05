Thirty things I admire about Dana Gould and Brent Warren, Gearhart City Council candidates:
They are experienced and qualified. They have integrity. They understand the issues. They are honest. They don't always agree. They still respect one another. They respect others. If they don't have the answer, they will seek it out. They are hardworking. They come to meetings prepared.
They do not attack others. They tackle the issues. They are kind humans. They do not have an agenda. They do not resort to posting misinformation on websites. They know how to behave themselves in public. They are mindful of their positions. They think before they speak. They know how to exhibit self-control. They believe in a peaceful government process.
They are independent thinkers. They are financing and running their own campaigns. They strive to represent Gearhart with character and substance. They live their lives with appreciation. They are patient and intelligent. They understand that the government process takes time. They believe listening to their constituents is the key to success. They believe in teamwork. They believe in making thorough and fact-based decisions.
Warren and Gould want to represent you, the people of Gearhart. Please vote for Gould, Position 1, and Warren, Position 3.