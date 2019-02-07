I am very concerned about the U.S. abandoning the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. We certainly need to challenge Russia if we have evidence that they are not complying, but to get into a dangerous and expensive nuclear arms race at this time is putting the whole planet at risk.
There is too much at stake. We actually need to expand the treaty, instead. When somebody breaks a law you make every effort to enforce the law, not abandon it. There were roughly 70,000 warheads in the mid-1980s. There are now about 6,850. This treaty was working. We need to figure out how we can get Russia to comply and get China in on the treaty.
Are we going to put all this money into defense — instead of badly needed social programs and infrastructure — to simply satisfy the ego of our insecure leader? I hope not.
JEAN HOOGE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.