Ideally, I would like my county commissioner to be someone who is easily approached, listens thoughtfully to my ideas and considers all points of view. This person would care very much about the well-being of my community, including its citizens and its environmental and economic health. In Clatsop County, emergency preparedness should also be a priority.
We have such a person in Kathleen Sullivan, who is running for reelection. I would urge you to give her your vote.
SHARON KLOEPFER
Gearhart
