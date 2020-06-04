Thank you for your thoughtful, insightful, prescient editorial, "Let's learn from our tragic blunder" (The Astorian, May 28).
I'm so angry, disappointed and embarrassed by the U.S. leadership of President Donald Trump. We have let him create a world of bad air, bad water, bad land stewardship, bad foreign policy and now, bad public health, with horrific results in lost life. His lack of a positive strategy may kill us all.
We must think ahead for our children and grandchildren to bring this country around to being one we can be proud of again, and that will be safe and prepared. He does not deserve another four years to harm us more.
BRENDA PENNER
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.