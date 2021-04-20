Our police chief and deputy chief were both thoughtful and eloquent in discussing the complex problems first responders are trying to deal with throughout the country (The Astorian, April 13).
We see the heartbreaking results on TV every day. In summing up, the chief says, “It’s almost like you have to take each individual, triage them and say, ‘What does this person need?’” I say, "Yes, sir." And I think many would agree with me. That’s exactly what we need. Let’s do that.
Years ago, I was a clerk in Multnomah County hospital’s emergency room, where we “triaged” patients to see who were “real” emergencies; who instead needed a routine appointment; who’d come to the ER by mistake; or for something to do; or to get a warm bed.
“Detox” should be added to and high on that list. And police officers are certainly not best suited to do that. We are proving that time and again in city after city. As your article mentions, two people suffering mental problems were killed by police in Clatsop County last year.
Many different people and agencies try to handle pieces of this problem, but they’re after-the-fact and, of course, a dollar short. Can’t the city and county governments address this jointly — as they seem to have done in Lane County and Eugene — and set up a suitably trained and oriented group to perform this badly needed service?
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria