Three questions for President Donald Trump or any of his local supporters:
The Internal Revenue Service will allow anyone filing a federal tax form to share their return with anyone, even if they are being audited, for one simple reason. The IRS already has the original. The taxpayer would not incur any new financial or legal problems by sharing. (bit.ly/37BzLIb)
Thanks to President Trump's father, who rented office space to a doctor, Donald Trump was given deferments during the Vietnam War due to bone spurs in his feet. This debilitating medical problem does not seem to keep him from playing 18 holes of golf on a regular basis 50 years later? (bit.ly/2rlJyS6)
President Trump has proclaimed for many years that he is a multibillionaire, so why is he asking the National Rifle Association to pay to help defend him? (nyti.ms/2Rk8R1X)
I would think that a billionaire could pay his own bills?
I will appreciate getting answers to these questions.
CHUCK MEYER
Astoria
