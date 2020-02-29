I applaud the entire spa staff at the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa whose jobs were dismissed without notice because they were unwilling to take a pay cut.
They did not know their voices would be silenced without regard for loss of job and income. This is not the kind of employer I want to have in our community. Thumbs down to the owners and manager of the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.
ROSEMARY GINTHER
Astoria
