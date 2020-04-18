In our country, no one has to vote. It's not a requirement of citizenship, but it is a privilege of being an American.
So what do you get for exercising this privilege? For one thing, a good feeling for ringing the Liberty Bell. Come on, you feel better when you vote, don't you? I do. It's fun.
A second is that while true, your one vote alone probably won't improve your situation, it's also true that if enough people vote, it will cause the government to listen, because officials will either realize making that situation better is the right thing, or because the want to be reelected, or both. Who cares which, as long as the results better people's lives. Right?
We have local elections coming up in May. Maybe now is a good time to practice for the big one Nov. 3.
If you need to register, call 503-325-8605, or go online to sos.oregon.gov/voting. The deadline is April 28.
Registering to vote will get you a thumbs-up from the Founding Fathers. Voting will get you a high five, and that's a really big deal because the Founding Fathers pledged their fortunes and their lives on this fledgling democracy surviving.
Patrick Henry emphatically proclaimed, "Give me liberty, or give me death." Voting is also one way to honor those who fought to protect our liberties.
So when your ballot arrives, maybe take a minute, and think of a few more reasons I haven't mentioned, and what a privilege voting is.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
