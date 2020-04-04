State Sen. Betsy Johnson, in her recent editorial, quoted "Tightrope" authors Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn about the crisis in working-class America ("Politics can be as deadly as a virus," The Astorian, March 19). She makes the claim that in Oregon the loss of timber jobs was due to the effort to save the spotted owl.
As the No. 1 spokesperson for #TimberUnity, she doesn't tell us what the book "Tightrope" is really about. The book chronicles a number of issues that have adversely affected communities, like Yamhill, across the nation. The authors cite some causes for the dilemma we face as, "undermining of labor unions, insufficient health care coverage, embrace of a highly unequal education system, zillionaire-friendly court decisions, acceptance of growing inequality and underinvestment in children and community services."
Basically, they extoll the virtues of European countries where education, health care for all, a safety net for all residents regardless of income and sex education with access to contraception are top priorities. Most importantly, they are concerned about the wealth inequality that has occurred here, and not in Europe.
These same European countries have enacted cap-and-trade policies and are on the forefront of fighting climate change. I suggest that our senator should get past the book flap sound bite and read what the book actually has to say.
NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.