In a recent article ("Wyden promises to fight for Coast Guard pay, end to shutdown," The Daily Astorian, Jan. 7) the reporter — purportedly summarizing Sen. Ron Wyden’s response to two questions about logging and forest management issues — mentioned only that he said he supported the Clean Energy for America bill, that increases taxes on fossil fuel corporations. In reality, the clean energy piece was only a small fraction of Wyden’s lengthy response.
Wyden began his answer with an impassioned defense of public lands, condemning Republican congressmen advocating more timber harvest on public land to prevent wild fires. He was particularly adamant about ending clear cutting, which he described as a significant contributor to global warming.
When asked about the Oregon Forest Resources Institute's promotion of cross-laminated timber as the next boom to the Oregon economy, Wyden's response was cool. He suggested that it could be a factor in the economy of timber counties, along with other wood products. Wyden also spoke with pride about his efforts to achieve broader protection for wild and scenic areas, such as the Rogue River.
The troubling aspect of the reporting on Wyden's remarks is not the brevity, although in a county where timber management is of significant public interest, one would think it deserved more than a short paragraph.
This reader has seen a growing trend in The Daily Astorian to present only news that is supportive of the timber industry. This may or may not be intentional. Readers will have to decide.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
