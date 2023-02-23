The citizens of Clatsop County should be assured that the impact of the habitat conservation plan on the fiscal health of the county is being taken very seriously by the members of the Board of Forestry, as anyone who Zoomed the board's Feb. 15 meeting can attest.

Besides fending off one member's proposal to scrap the current habitat conservation plan, and craft one including more logging on state land, board members called for working with the Oregon Senate’s natural resource committee to look for alternate ways of funding county services, and presumably compensate workers who suffer job loss due to the habitat conservation plan, though that was not explicitly called for.

