The photo spoke volumes ("#TimberUnity takes center stage in Salem," The Astorian, Feb. 8).
Here was state Sen. Betsy Johnson smiling broadly while holding a #TimberUnity placard over her head to the cheering of other TU folks who were in Salem to protest against cap and trade.
Just in case you were wondering if she is actually weighing the many changes to Senate Bill 1530, like a responsible senator would, well, you can forget it. She is a timber industry supporter and apologist through and through, regardless of the damage the industry is currently having on the environment under Oregon's antiquated Forest Practices Act.
Johnson accepted more than $100,000-plus in campaign contributions over the years from the timber industry to help keep her in office.
Johnson recently said that she was waiting to see what the managers of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill thought about the changes to SB 1530 before making her decision. Since the controlling interest in the mill is held by the notoriously ultraconservative Koch Industries, that position was never in doubt.
Johnson poses as a thoughtful, nonpartisan Democrat, but a look at her record on divisive issues like gun control and cap and trade reveals that she is a charlatan who does not belong in the Democratic Party.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.