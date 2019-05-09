Despite what you may hear from President Donald Trump and his allies, the Mueller report does not “exonerate” him. The Constitution states that the president is to take care that our laws be faithfully executed. The Mueller report shows that in many instances, Trump did just the opposite, subverting the law for his own interests.
Impeachment is not removal from office. Impeachment is a Constitutional provision that opens hearings to determine whether a president has undermined the integrity of our government. Attempts to abuse power, and putting personal interests ahead of national interests, are exactly the sorts of offenses that need to be investigated in open impeachment hearings.
Trump tried to interfere with an investigation into how a hostile foreign power interfered with our democracy. That’s not acceptable. Impeachment hearings give Trump his day in court, as the law allows anyone accused of wrongdoing.
Whatever our political differences, we Americans value freedom, truth and justice. The impeachment process is a Constitutional safeguard for these values. This is no time for political calculus. It’s a time for courage. The future of our democracy is at stake. I urge Congress to open investigation hearings now.
KERRY GRASEE
Gearhart
