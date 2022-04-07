The time has come for a new Gearhart fire and police station. For generations, Gearhart’s police and fire have taken your calls 24/7, whether for a fire or anything else, when you needed their help.
Now we're calling on you to take one call for them, by supporting a ballot measure that improves the safety of our first responders in the event of a tsunami.
Your support ensures our responders get a strong and resilient facility, located in an area that is out of the tsunami inundation zone. Without such a facility evacuation, sheltering and transportation will be compromised.
Like other coastal cities, Gearhart has researched and developed alternative locations for over 10 years. Now is the time to realize this project, before interest rates and inflation run out of control.
Our proposed new location for the fire station offers abundant space for a city park; something that residents have expressed a strong desire to have during past consultations.
The current building has outlived its purpose from what volunteers built back in 1958. Now is the time to give Gearhart police, firefighters and residents a modern building at a safer location.
Now is the time for Gearhart residents to step up and help our first responders, who are asking for our support on this important issue.