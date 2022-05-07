A recent letter decried a lack of transparency in the county clerks’s ballot counting process. I don’t know where this complaint had its start, but it smacks of creating a problem that you can then use to rally forces.
I have served as an election observer, enlisting several others to watch for two to three hours. County staff are polite and professional. Their focus is on careful and methodical processing of the vote. While important, it is not exactly exciting work. At no point was there any suspicious behavior.
Ballots are processed by county staff. The writer asked why the same people are doing it each year. It’s part of their job. Giving out their names would open them to harassment, if the tone of the letter is any indicator.
This year Clatsop County will livestream the processes. The link will be accessible during business hours at the county clerk’s website, and you can watch it from home. To do it on-site, you must sign in and sign out and provide evidence if you are representing a party or candidate. Any attempt to interfere will result in being asked to leave.
We have a competent and professional county staff — people who have chosen a career in public service. Observing ballot counting is a time-honored tradition of being a citizen in our country. By all means, vote and participate, but do so with respect for the process of voting in a democracy.