To parents, students and teachers struggling with online learning, please know that before COVID-19, dropout rates for online learning ranged between 30% and 80%.
To parents of special needs students, know your rights: You have a contract with your school district. Penalties for failure to meet those obligations include private school placement.
Teachers, know that there are things that you can do to improve the learning experience: Give students physical textbooks; reduce objectives; provide students with time to work off camera; release students during the time reserved for physical education, recess, lunch, art and music; and let them meet in small groups (video, chat) exclusive of you.
Also, reserve time to meet with students one-on-one during the time provided for physical education, recess, lunch, art and music; limit computer screen time to three hours; and use "flipped learning" principles. Determine what content you must present to class, and what students can discover and learn on their own.
I understand the need to keep students on their computers: The fear of losing state funding. It's about Carnegie units, e.g. time in seats.
It should be noted that the Carnegie Foundation is "exploring whether the unit, with its current focus on the amount of time students spend in classes … should be replaced with a different metric, or set of metrics."
In 1993, Carnegie President Ernest Boyer called the Carnegie unit "obsolete," and said the time had come to bury it, once and for all. Seat time does not guarantee learning.
RICHARD DILLON
Warrenton
