I read the story about the “backlash” to Fort George co-owner Jack Harris taking a stance on HB 2020 ("Fort George Brewery faces backlash over cap-and-trade bill," The Astorian, June 18).
I’ve been studying the text of the bill. I wonder how many of those complaining about cap and trade have read it? (bit.ly/2LdHGme)
It is clear the intent is to aggressively address a problem that will, if left unchecked, ultimately threaten the jobs, economies, health and safety of many Oregon communities. If you don’t like how this legislation addresses the issue, then offer up a better suggestion. But don’t dither around. Time is running out.
We, as a people, must treat this issue as the dire emergency the overwhelming consensus of scientists throughout the world say it is.
And don’t complain that these actions won’t make a difference. Every journey begins with a single step. This is Oregon assuming a leadership role, and taking that needed first step.
Cap and trade will probably increase prices and possibly cost some jobs. It will also create jobs. It is a complex issue, and there is no easy solution.
No doubt it will impact Fort George’s bottom line, too. But Jack, being a responsible businessman, is willing to sacrifice part of his profits now for a better future for our grandchildren.
To stand by and do nothing is not an option. Sooner or later, we, as a species, will have to pay for this. If we pay now, it will cost us money. If we pay later, we literally will pay with our grandchildren’s lives.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.