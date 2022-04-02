There is widespread agreement among Gearhart residents that we need a new fire station. We may not agree on the station cost; $14.5 million seems like a big number, and if I had to foot the entire bill myself, I couldn’t.
Fortunately, we live in a community where citizens band together to accomplish things that benefit all of us and would be impossible on our own. When $14.5 million is shared among all property owners, the debt is amortized over 20 years, the number becomes more manageable.
Based on my home's assessed value, and depending on which bond scenario the city chooses, my annual taxes will go up by about $250 or $350 (less than a dollar a day) for the first three years, then they will go down. The city understands that any tax increase can be difficult for some, and is already exploring the possibility of a tax assistance program for low- and moderate-income households.
Just focusing on the total construction cost distracts us from how the bond will affect us as individual taxpayers. It minimizes the difference between cost and value.
The majority of Gearhart residents appreciate the dedication of our heroic first responders and their families. We cannot afford any further delays in providing them with a modern and safe fire and police station. The longer we delay, the more it is going to cost all of us.
Join me in voting "yes" on Measure 4-213 by May 17.