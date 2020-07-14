I wonder, how did wearing a mask ever get caught up with the notion of infringing on one's personal freedom? Is it not prohibited to smoke in public places? And now, even in parks? Why? To protect the health and well-being of others.
What about the mandatory use of seat belts to protect those who are not quite bright enough to protect themselves? Can we speed in our cars to mimic TV fantasies? Or parade nude in public when the weather is hot? How about relieving ourselves in public places when we forgot to use the restroom?
We are ticketed and fined for such activities, and so should be when refusing to wear a mask. It's sad that we must be punished in order to learn to care about others. Where is this childish 6-year-old mentality coming from? Oh … I think we know.
TERRIE REMINGTON
Astoria
