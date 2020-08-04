This letter is on behalf of Astoria residents and property owners: We support the Astoria City Council in denying the Fairfield Inn project at Second Street along the riverfront, in the Bridge Vista zone.
Ironic it is in the Bridge Vista zone, blocking the vista of the bridge to residents and visitors if the proposed hotel is built. Please remember there was a petition with over 400 signatures against this project presented to the former City Council.
It was approved anyway despite the community's disapproval; the project has not moved forward, and has left The Ship Inn and Stephanie's Cabin a blight and an attractive nuisance. It's time to say "no."
Low-profile restaurants along the riverfront would be a great addition that we could all enjoy, rather than yet another corporate hotel blocking our river views. Please write to or attend the City Council meeting Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
LaREE JOHNSON
ANDREW E. CIER
MARANNE DOYLE-LASZLO
RHONDA GEWIN
EDMUND WERNICKE
CONNIE SHEA
MICHAEL CHIMENTO
TOM WEBER
PAM and JIM ALEGRIA
PAULA DUNCAN
CELIA TIPPIT
JUDY RONIS
Astoria
