On Jan. 13, 2021, 10 Republican Party members voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the events of Jan. 6. One of those members was U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost her bid for another term in Congress when she was defeated by Joe Kent in the Washington state primary in August.

Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez garnered more votes than Republican candidate Joe Kent in the November election and will soon become our 3rd Congressional District representative.

