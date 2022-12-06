On Jan. 13, 2021, 10 Republican Party members voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the events of Jan. 6. One of those members was U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost her bid for another term in Congress when she was defeated by Joe Kent in the Washington state primary in August.
Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez garnered more votes than Republican candidate Joe Kent in the November election and will soon become our 3rd Congressional District representative.
I’m sitting here shaking my head and wondering just who came up with the brilliant strategy resulting in the loss of a congressional seat held by a Republican for 11 years? Too bad they picked Kent, a man not only endorsed by the former president but also a guy who had swallowed the big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
My wife and I would probably have voted for Kent if he hadn’t been an election denier. I’ll bet both Kent and Republican senatorial candidate, Tiffany Smiley, are now asking what Trump meant when he said, “We're going to win so much. You're going to get tired of winning, you’re going to say, ‘Please Mr. President, I have a headache. Please, don't win so much. This is getting terrible.”
Now that former President Trump has announced a 2024 run, I hope the Republican Party is prepared for so much winning that its members are going to develop a massive headache, if they haven’t already done so.