Thanks to everyone following Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home order. I am grateful for your willingness to do whatever it takes to keep us safe from the novel coronavirus.
Most Oregonians support the stay-at-home order, despite financial, emotional and other hardships. We're following good safety practices because we care about ourselves and about the people we might accidentally infect. Scientists have learned that the virus could kill more people ages 35 to 64 than both cancer and heart disease.
As costly as this pandemic is to our economy, research shows that it would be far more costly to reopen too soon. When we finally do open up, we'll want to feel safe. If we think we're still at risk, it's doubtful we'll go out to eat, go shopping, or even get our much-needed haircuts.
Let's continue doing what we’re doing so we prevent more virus spread and save lives. Let's not open up too soon, only to lose all the benefit we’ve gained.
Please urge Gov. Brown and your city and county councilors and commissioners to continue to follow the state’s thoughtful guidelines, based on expert science. Let's get through this together.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
