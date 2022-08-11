I was appalled to see the Clatsop County Republican Party raffling off an AR-15 assault rifle at our county fair last week. How tone-deaf do you have to be, in this day and age, to raise a few dollars by giving away a military-grade weapon — its only purpose to destroy human life — at a community event, focused on our children and families?
In just the past few months, we've seen 19 children and two teachers shot to death in their classroom. Ten more killed in their neighborhood grocery store. And seven gunned down at a Fourth of July parade, attended by families celebrating the day in much the same spirit as those attending our county fair. Every single one of them was murdered, casually, coldly and innocently, with the same type of weapon given away thoughtlessly as a fundraiser for the Clatsop County Republican Party.
Go ahead and crow about your Second Amendment right to own a gun, but local Republicans should be ashamed of the heartless display of ignorance and greed perpetrated in their names by their party leaders. We don't need these weapons of war in our community, and we most certainly don't need them hawked to our children and families at our county fair.
I call on all Republicans to loudly and unequivocally denounce their party's leadership for even considering this a valid gesture, and I ask our county leaders to immediately ban this type of deadly and immoral fundraising from any future county event.