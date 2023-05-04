Dave Z’s Top 10 List of "Things You’ll Be Able To Continue To Do If Measure 4-222 Passes":
10. Borrow DVDs, games, musical instruments, as well as books, from the Warrenton Community Library.
9. Take home free previously-owned books and magazines.
8. Accompany your (grand)kids to storytime and other fun children’s activities.
7. Use the library computers.
6. Check out books from the Seaside and Astoria libraries without actually going there.
5. Get help from the friendly library staff.
4. Buy bargain-priced pre-owned books and CDs, and donate your used ones.
3. Attend the monthly local author series, Library After Dark.
2. Pay the same low taxes to support the library as you have since 2017.
1. Keep a vital local community resource alive!
Please vote "yes" to keep our library on May 16.
DAVE ZUNKEL
Acting president, Friends of the Warrenton Community Library
