I wondered how President Donald Trump planned to cover his disastrous handling of the coronavirus in America when the election came around. Well, while it is beyond disgusting — he apparently plans to make it all Dr. Anthony Fauci's fault.
Dr. Fauci is an American physician and immunologist. He has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. I know you know that, but suddenly he is being accused of getting everything wrong.
People seemed to forget who he is, and how he has been guiding us along with the truth, while Trump and his administration have tried to convince the public that everything was fine, and we do not need masks, and we can open up businesses and schools.
The administration is trying to confuse the public by quoting Dr. Fauci, but blurring the time it was actually said, so it sounds as if he made mistakes.
Trump, who has used the Defense Production Act in other instances, has mostly refused to use it in the pandemic, so we continue to have inadequate testing and serious lack of protective equipment for our health care workers. He seems incapable of comprehending the problem, or just doesn't care.
Trump has totally failed at leading this nation during this crucial time, and I hope the voters will show him what they think of his performance come November.
JEAN HOOGE
Astoria
