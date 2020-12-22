As a visitor to the state of Oregon, and an advocate for both human and animal rights, I am totally shocked that mink farms have remained open during the crisis of COVID-19. Many other statewide businesses have been adversely affected by this pandemic, but a mink farm is certainly nonessential.
I keep up with current affairs of the pandemic, having worked as an intensive care unit registered nurse for 45 years. I take it very seriously.
Culling of mink has already been done in several European countries. Why has Gov. Kate Brown allowed mink farms to remain open? And why did she try to hide it from us?
MARJORIE ACKERMAN
Flagstaff, Arizona
