In his letter to the editor (June 30), former Clatsop County District Attorney Joshua Marquis correctly states that Betsy Johnson was the only Democratic state senator to vote against Senate Bill 1008, the reform of juvenile Measure 11, that was championed by former House Speaker Tina Kotek.
In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed the bill with support from the majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents in Oregon, as well as civil rights groups and many retired judges.
Enacted during the "super predator" hysteria of the early 1990s, Measure 11 emphasized punishment over rehabilitation. Under the law, kids as young as 15 could be charged as adults, and receive adult sentencing without parole, nullifying the possible benefits of maturation and rehabilitation. Subsequent research demonstrated that a person's brain is not fully formed until their mid-20s.
Measure 11's racist underbelly also became clear. Black and Latino kids were having their lives ruined by district attorneys who, under Measure 11, charged them as adults far more often than white kids guilty of the same crimes. Apparently that didn't matter to Johnson.
These revelations prompted a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions leading to reform in many states, including Oregon.
Thanks to Kotek and the Democrats, kids in Oregon can now have their individual cases considered in juvenile court, rather than finding themselves in adult court headed for the penitentiary, sometimes just to bolster a district attorney's reputation as being tough on crime.