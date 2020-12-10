Nothing is sadder than reading letters from people talking about voter fraud, crime of the century and hoping that their vote counted. No other proof is needed to show how toxic Fox News and the conservative media continue to be.
All of this nonsense is completely wrong, and is doing irreparable harm to our democracy. Election officials, my mom having been one, are incredibly patriotic and extremely diligent in their work on behalf of all of us.
They all did a phenomenal job this time. Armies of conspiracy theorists and right-wing kooks have been looking as hard as they can, and nothing has been found that can hold up in court. That tells a lot. Our democracy endures.
But still, only 25 Republican members of Congress acknowledge Joe Biden's victory. We have a history of monumental courage on display, from the beaches of Normandy to the firefighters running into the Twin Towers on 9/11. And half of Congress now is too scared of President Donald Trump to stand up for the country.
Are you kidding me? The letters I read today reflect a serious breakdown of truth. Biden won, Santa is real, the Ducks lost two in a row, and President Trump is moving out of the White House. Truth flows, if we let it.
JAMES SPURR
Cannon Beach
