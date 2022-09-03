Midterm elections are quickly approaching, and virtually every major issue on the minds of Americans is on the ballot, and not just at the national level. Education, health care, safety and the economy are my biggest concerns for this election. That is why I am voting for Logan Laity for House District 32.
His track record of supporting health care and education legislation impresses me. Logan lobbied the Oregon Legislature to protect the Oregon Health Plan, to help low-income Oregonians access needed health care. As a health care provider, I'm looking for a leader who will work hard to protect and improve access to health care for families in our community.
My wife and I are raising two small children, and we depend on our local schools to provide a safe, quality education. Logan worked to support the Student Success Act, which will reinvest in early learning and K-12.
Many American families struggle to make ends meet, including mine. We depend on our leaders to work hard to boost our local economies. I support Logan because, as a member of the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors, and a small-business owner, he supports economic development projects to improve the lives of his neighbors. We need this kind of change that favors the middle class, and that doesn't further damage the environment that our children will inherit.
For these reasons, I am supporting Laity, and ask that you do the same.