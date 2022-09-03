Midterm elections are quickly approaching, and virtually every major issue on the minds of Americans is on the ballot, and not just at the national level. Education, health care, safety and the economy are my biggest concerns for this election. That is why I am voting for Logan Laity for House District 32.

His track record of supporting health care and education legislation impresses me. Logan lobbied the Oregon Legislature to protect the Oregon Health Plan, to help low-income Oregonians access needed health care. As a health care provider, I'm looking for a leader who will work hard to protect and improve access to health care for families in our community.

