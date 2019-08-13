I would really like to see something done about the entrance and exit to the Warrenton Highlands plaza and Home Depot intersection. Maybe we could have an exit out onto U.S. Highway 101 south from the plaza.
Since the area is booming with new businesses and high traffic, wouldn't it be better to get ahold of the problem before it becomes worse? This is coming from an employee of the area, and I see this problem daily.
JENNIFER BOEHM
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.