Kudos to the layout person for page A2 in the Aug. 17 paper.

I hope other readers see the tragic irony on the juxtaposition of the two big color photos showing elected leaders and business people standing close together, unmasked, at a Fred Meyer event, and a crowd of hundreds sitting close together, unmasked, watching the Seaside volleyball tournament.

Just to the left of the photos is an article about the dozens of new COVID-19 cases in Clatsop County over the weekend. Just below the photos is nearly a half-page article and headline alerting readers to the southern Oregon hospitals "buckling under the surge."

I don't understand the careless bravado of the unmasked gathering close together with other unmasked people. I don't understand why they put themselves and others at risk, now that scientists have learned that even vaccinated people can carry and transmit COVID-19.

Even a small percentage of vaccinated people can get breakthrough COVID-19 infections, though they so far have been much milder, and less lethal than the COVID-19 cases of the unvaccinated.

I'm grateful to the scientists and medical personnel who continue to learn more about COVID-19 and its variants and to keep the rest of us safe. It's a tragedy that far too many Oregonians aren't willing to do the same.

Thank you for The Astorian's coverage of the pandemic, especially as it affects us locally.

LAURIE CAPLAN

Astoria

