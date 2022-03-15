I have been going to Gearhart City Council and Planning Commission meetings since about 2002 because I wanted to know what is going on in my city.
Transparency? Not once have I ever felt the city government was keeping something from me, or any of the public. I have always been able to ask questions, or get any information. I can meet with the mayor and the city manager at any given time. All I have to do is make an appointment.
Since I have been going to these meetings, there have always been notices regarding the upcoming meeting, including when and what was on the agenda. Each was posted on the bulletin board at City Hall, the post office and the grocery store for everyone to see.
And now, anyone can go the city’s website and get just about anything needed. Or they can join the city blog and get notices for all city meetings, along with all the information the councilors and commissioners get. Plus, if you can't find it, ask!
I was just at City Hall a few days ago, and asked for Planning Commission meetings for 2005 and earlier, and they helped me out. I also went over to the fire station for a walk through to see some of the things that are out of code. Fire Chief Josh Como and one of the firefighters took me around. Any questions I had were answered.
Transparency! They listened to anything I had to say, with interest.