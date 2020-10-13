The recent "path to peace" negotiated by President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain is a travesty.
This plan ignores and neglects the rights of the Palestinian people, who were not consulted or considered. The occupation of their lands is a blatant overreach. Honoring the return of all Zionists to the territory, based on an obscure biblical reference, is hypocritical.
Why shouldn't white settlers return Native American people to their land? The U.S. displaced the native people less than 200 years ago. Ask your neighbor if they would return their home to the displaced native people.
SAADA HADDAD
Astoria
